More than 5,370 sleeping spaces have been set up at Kyiv’s 101 resilience centers. If necessary, city authorities can increase this number.

In total, 101 resilience centers have been approved in the capital, which can accommodate more than 25,800 people at a time.

“Resilience centers can accommodate more than 25,800 people at any given time. More than 5,370 sleeping spaces have been set up in these resilience centers,” the department reported.

The Kyiv City State Administration also noted that the number of resilience centers can be increased if necessary.

In particular, in the Desnianskyi District, nine additional resilience centers have been prepared for designation as such. This was done taking into account proposals and the results of monitoring resource availability based on the district network’s existing and properly equipped centers.

Resilience hubs are designed to accommodate people temporarily in the event of a prolonged—lasting more than 48 hours—interruption or disruption of individual components or entire life-support systems.

In particular, these centers are available to citizens with limited mobility and people with special needs.

This is stated in a response from the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, resilience centers equipped with the necessary facilities for charging phones and power banks are currently being set up in the three districts where the power supply situation is most critical. The heads of the Obolon, Podil, and Sviatoshyn districts received the relevant instructions from the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 100,000 customers remain without power as a result of Russian attacks.

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