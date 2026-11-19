Law enforcement officers have apprehended a Zaporizhzhia resident who, according to the investigation, illegally purchased and possessed a particularly large quantity of cannabis for the purpose of resale. He is charged with violating Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

It was established that the man had set up a wholesale warehouse in a rented apartment to store the prohibited substances, which he sold directly, hand-to-hand, to customers.

During searches of the apartment, approximately 3 kg of cannabis, as well as equipment for grinding, weighing, and packaging it, were discovered and seized. The value of the seized substances at “black market” prices is approximately 1.5 million hryvnias.

The suspect has been placed in pretrial detention without bail.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office

As a reminder, in Kyiv, a man stored cocaine in cream jars and explosives in his garage.

Also in Kyiv, a woman was sentenced to prison for possessing drugs with intent to sell.

In addition, a 26-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, who was a member of an organized drug-trafficking group, was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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