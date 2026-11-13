A medical facility caught fire in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District after a Russian drone crashed

On the night of November 12, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, causing a fire in a medical facility.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv at 2:58 a.m. The Ukrainian Air Force warned that a jet-powered drone was flying from the Kyiv region past Dymer toward the capital. Once over the city, the drone changed course several times: from the northwest, it flew through the Podilsky district, then turned toward Lukyanivka and the city center.

The Kyiv City State Administration clarified that the fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district, inside a medical facility. City authorities have not yet disclosed the specific name of the facility, whether there are any casualties, or the extent of the fire.

The all-clear was given at 3:25 a.m. In total, the alert in the capital lasted 27 minutes.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian troops launched a drone strike on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of November 12. A woman was injured as a result of the attack.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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