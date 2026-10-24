In Kyiv, train service has resumed on the Green Line of the metro between the “Vydubychi” and “Slavutych” stations. The metro has returned to normal operations after the damage caused by Russian shelling was repaired.

“Metro specialists have completed all necessary work to repair the damage caused by the enemy shelling,” the statement said.

Currently, the Green Line is operating as usual. At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration reminded the public of the special arrangements for train service during an air threat.

Specifically, during a yellow alert, trains run along the above-ground section of the Green Line, and during a red alert, train service across the South Bridge is suspended.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, citing the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

Prior to this, due to a prolonged air raid alert and crowds at stations, the train schedule for the Red Line of the metro was temporarily changed in the capital. This was reported by Glavkom, citing the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trains to connect the left and right banks of Kyiv. This decision was made due to traffic complications on the South Bridge.

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