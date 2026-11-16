Two more officials at Bogomolets National Medical University have been notified of allegations of possible misconduct during the renovation of the facade of one of the university’s buildings in 2020.

According to the investigation, inflated volumes and costs of work were included in the construction reports. One of the officials facilitated the approval of the documents, while the other failed to ensure proper technical supervision and signed the reports and payment orders.

An expert examination determined that the cost of work and materials was inflated by more than 13.7 million hryvnias.

Earlier in this case, charges were filed against one of the university’s vice rectors, whom investigators believe to be the mastermind behind the scheme.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

Stepan-Andriy Goy, director of the Lviv-based contracting firm “LvivCityBud,” is suspected of embezzling funds allocated for the repair of School No. 50 on Komarintse Street, which was damaged by Russian shelling. According to investigators, the company’s director—who is the brother of Lviv City Council member Volodymyr Goy—overstated the volume of work performed by nearly double.

Juvenile prosecutors from the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv have filed an indictment against the head of the construction department of the Holosiivskyi District State Administration.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in cooperation with the National Police’s Strategic Investigations Department in the Odesa region, notified the head of one of the district courts in the Odesa region that he is suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit.

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