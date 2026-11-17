In Kyiv, a 23-year-old driver was notified of being named a suspect following a traffic accident in which a 4-month-old girl sustained serious injuries. The man, driving a Toyota Prius, struck a baby stroller at an uncontrolled crosswalk. The infant is currently in intensive care.

The traffic accident occurred on November 14, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Prazhska Street in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv.

According to the investigation, the driver of the Toyota Prius was traveling toward Darnytska Square. At that time, two women with children were crossing the unmarked crosswalk. One of them was pushing a baby stroller.

The driver did not slow down or yield to the pedestrians, resulting in the stroller with the child being struck. The girl was hospitalized with severe injuries. She is currently in the intensive care unit. The other pedestrians were not injured.

The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

He was notified that he is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, resulting in serious bodily injury. The driver’s actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the request of the prosecutor from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, the court ordered the suspect to be held in custody as a preventive measure.

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court verdict.

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This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Today, November 17, on Heroiv Dnipra Street in Kyiv, a car crashed into a tram carrying passengers. Due to the accident, tram service has been temporarily suspended across most of the Obolon district.

In addition, the Kyiv Regional Police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident in the village of Mala Vilshanka in the Bila Tserkva district, where a 31-year-old driver, who was heavily intoxicated, struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

In the Stryi region, a 51-year-old driver was notified of being a suspect after he struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene of the accident. According to the investigation, his blood alcohol level was 17 times the legal limit.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

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