A new mobile shelter is being installed at a public transportation stop in Kyiv

Work has begun in Kyiv on the installation of another mobile shelter at a public transit stop. It is being installed at the “Vladimir Ivasyuk Avenue” stop in the direction of the Troyeshchyna residential neighborhood. The work is being carried out by “Kyivpastrans.”

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the reinforced concrete structure is designed to accommodate more than 50 people. It is being adapted for people with limited mobility, including those who use wheelchairs.

Inside, there will be 47 seats and three spaces for people in wheelchairs. There will be two entrances and two vestibules, as well as lighting, ventilation, fire extinguishers, and exit signs.

It is noted that Kyivpastrans plans to install a total of 14 mobile shelters at its own expense. They will be placed, in particular, at public transit stops where the need for such structures is a top priority.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this on Telegram.

Ukrzaliznytsia has installed 33 mobile shelters in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

The prosecutor’s office will seek a court order requiring the installation of mobile shelters in Kyiv.

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