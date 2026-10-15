Kyiv is installing its first mobile shelter near a public transportation stop

On Beresteisky Avenue in Kyiv, the first mobile shelter is being set up near a public transportation stop. It is intended to provide passengers with a place to take cover during an air raid alert.

According to the municipal enterprise “Kyivpastrans,” the purchase and installation of the mobile shelter were funded by philanthropists approached by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The shelter is located near the “Ivan Bagryany Park” stop, which is served by trolleybuses Nos. 4, 5, and 7.

According to Tetiana Taraska, acting general director of “Kyivpastrans,” the structure is designed to provide temporary shelter for people during air raid alerts. It is also adapted to meet the needs of people with limited mobility.

The shelter complies with Ukrainian state standards. Inside, there are up to 10 seats and space for a wheelchair. The structure has two entrances with vestibules, metal doors, and protective barriers at each entrance.

In the near future, “Kyivpastrans” plans to purchase and install another 14 mobile shelters. The procurement process is currently underway.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The metro line to Vynohradar will not open until at least 2027.

As a reminder, Kyiv City Council member Kozak has proposed making the metro free until the end of martial law.

Additionally, the head of a contracting company embezzled 2.7 million hryvnias during metro repairs.

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