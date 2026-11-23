Five people were injured during a drone attack on November 23 in Kyiv.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this. He specified that five people were injured in various parts of the city as a result of the enemy attack. All of the injured were hospitalized.

A video was also posted online showing a fire on the roof of a five-story building in Podil that was struck by a Russian drone.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-9069.mp4

Source: Klitschko’s Telegram channel.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.

On the afternoon of November 23, Russian drones attacked Kyiv for 2.5 hours, injuring three people, including a U.S. citizen. All of the injured were hospitalized.

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