Starting November 16, the operating schedule for outdoor lighting in Kyiv has changed

Starting Monday, November 16, the capital has implemented an updated street lighting schedule that adjusts the brightness of streetlights based on the time of day and curfew restrictions.

“The operating mode of outdoor lighting is being adjusted to take into account the city’s needs, security conditions, and the need for rational use of electricity,” explained the Kyiv City State Administration, citing the municipal enterprise “Kyivmiskosvitlo.”

Under the new rules, dimmable LED streetlights will operate at 50% capacity in the evening and morning, and at night during curfew, their brightness will be reduced to 20% (on certain main roads—from 100% to 50% from midnight to 6 a.m.), while architectural and decorative lighting in the city will be almost completely turned off.

A separate operating mode will be introduced on certain streets in the capital. There, LED lights with a dimming function will operate at 100% power, and between 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., their power will be reduced to 50%. Specifically, this operating mode will be implemented on:

Vaclav Havel Boulevard in the Solomyanskyi District;

Vyborgska Street—from Akademika Yangelya Street to Vadym Hetman Street in the Solomyanskyi district;

Mykola Zakrevsky Street in the Desnianskyi District;

Kosmonavta Popovycha Street in the Desnianskyi District;

Lisovy Avenue in the Desnianskyi district;

Rainbow Street in the Dniprovskyi District;

Revutskogo Street in the Darnytskyi District;

Akademika Yangelya Street in the Solomyanskyi District.

Source: Kyivmiskosvitlo Municipal Enterprise.

Outdoor lighting in the capital will be temporarily suspended due to a power shortage caused by damage to the power infrastructure resulting from Russian attacks. The Kyiv City State Administration made this decision to ensure priority power supply to the city’s critical facilities.

In the event of a complete power outage in the city’s electrical grid, Kyiv Metro stations will continue to serve as shelters. Life support systems will operate on backup power sources; however, in critical situations, train and escalator service may be temporarily suspended.

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