Additional bus routes were launched in Kyiv on October 29

Starting on October 29, additional bus routes began operating in Kyiv, duplicating certain sections of the metro’s “green” and “red” lines and providing service between the right and left banks of the Dnipro River.

To launch the new routes, buses were reallocated from other city routes, primarily from the right bank of the capital.

To ensure a steady flow of passengers, some buses will be routed across the Darnytsia Bridge, and the schedules have already been published on the official Kyivpastrans website.

New and modified routes along the “green” line:

Bus No. 3M: Vydubychi Metro Station – Darnytsia Bridge – Osokorky Metro Station (six trips, 11-minute intervals during peak hours);

Bus No. 22Tl: Lybidska Metro Station – Darnytsia Bridge – Osokorky Metro Station – Trostyanetska Street (six trips, peak interval: 11 minutes);

Buses No. 22 (now No. 22Td) and No. 91 (now No. 91T): will now run via the Darnytsia Bridge.

New routes along the “red” line:

Bus No. 1MD: “Darnitsa Metro Station – Arsenalna Metro Station – Palats Sportu Metro Station” (5 trips, peak interval – 22 minutes);

Bus No. 1MA: “Lisova Metro Station – Arsenalna Metro Station” (5 trips, peak interval – 20 min).

To launch the new routes on the “red” line, the number of trips on the existing Route No. 1MD has been reduced by eight, which will increase its peak interval to 21 minutes.

Vehicles for the new lines have been reallocated from other city routes (primarily those on the right bank, and the number of trips on Bus No. 114 has been reduced by two).

Bus and trolleybus routes in Kyiv have been changed due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

Metro service on the Green Line has been altered in Kyiv.

On the morning of October 27, following a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, traffic conditions became significantly more difficult. Traffic jams formed on both the left and right banks of the capital; the South Bridge is closed; and the metro is not operating on all sections.

Following the overnight ballistic attack on Kyiv, traffic across the South Bridge was blocked, so alternative routes were organized for vehicles. Drivers of passenger cars and trucks were provided with specific detour routes.

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