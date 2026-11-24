Seasonal stalls selling natural evergreen trees and New Year's decorations will be open in the capital through December 31.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Despite daily challenges, the capital is preparing for the winter holidays: from December 5 to 31, seasonal markets selling natural evergreen trees and New Year’s decorations will traditionally take place in the capital. This year, they plan to gradually set them up at over 140 locations across all 10 city districts,” the statement reads.

In particular, entrepreneurs are invited to join this tradition and showcase their products. Those interested in participating can contact the organizers directly to clarify the terms of placement and the procedure for participating in the fairs, the administration noted.

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