In Kyiv, a baby and four other people were rescued from a burning apartment

On the morning of November 2, a fire broke out in a five-story apartment building on Vvedenskaya Street in the Podilsky District of Kyiv. Rescue workers evacuated five people, including an infant, from the danger zone and led eight other residents out of the building. The owner of the apartment where the fire started was handed over to medical personnel with burns.

Rescue workers received a report of the fire on Vvedenska Street at 8:29 a.m. The fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of the five-story building. Units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue operation, firefighters helped people escape the building. Rescuers lowered four residents—including an infant—from the second floor through a window using a three-section ladder.

State Emergency Service personnel also rescued the owner of the apartment where the fire broke out. Eight more residents from neighboring apartments were led out into the fresh air. In total, 13 people received assistance from the rescuers.

The fire covered an area of 20 square meters. Firefighters completely extinguished the flames at 9:09 a.m.—approximately 40 minutes after receiving the call. The man who was rescued from the apartment where the fire started was handed over to medical personnel. He had burns. The State Emergency Service (SES) did not provide any information about the condition of the other survivors in its report. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire and determining all the circumstances of the incident. This was reported by the Kyiv SES.

Two people were injured as a result of a nighttime Russian attack in the Kyiv region. In the Brovary district, a private residential building and a farm structure were damaged.

Throughout the day on October 29, the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The effects of the enemy strikes were recorded in four districts of the region.

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