Half an hour after the crime was committed, law enforcement officers in the capital tracked down and detained a 31-year-old Kyiv resident who set a car on fire on Ivan Vyhovsky Street. An eyewitness reported the vehicle fire to the police.

As investigators determined, while walking past a parked Opel with a broken window, the suspect took out a piece of paper, set it on fire with a lighter, and threw it into the passenger compartment, completely destroying the car.

Operatives from the Podil Police Department, with the support of criminal analysts, detained the suspect near the scene of the incident in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He has been charged under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional destruction or damage to another person’s property by arson), which carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The motives for the crime are currently being investigated.

Source: Kyiv Police.

A man who set fire to seven cars in Kyiv on behalf of the Russian Federation has been detained.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained three FSB agents who, acting on orders from Russian special services, carried out acts of sabotage and arson in Kropyvnytskyi and Chernivtsi.

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