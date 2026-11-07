A fire was extinguished in a private home in Kyiv that was damaged during a Russian attack

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, rescue workers extinguished a fire in a private home caused by a Russian strike. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon, November 7.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv reported this on Facebook.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a private residential building caught fire and two neighboring houses were damaged as a result of a strike by an enemy UAV. The fire, which covered an area of 5 square meters, was extinguished,” the statement said.

There were no fatalities or injuries, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As a reminder, the Russian attack on Kyiv damaged three private homes.

Earlier, Russian terrorists struck the North Bridge in Kyiv with cruise missiles.

We should add that due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

Starting on the evening of November 6, Russian terrorist forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine using Iskander-M, Zircon, KN-23, and S-400 missiles. The missiles were launched from the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.

As a result of the Russian terrorist attack on the Kyiv region on November 7, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility. Rescue workers managed to extinguish it quickly.

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