In Kyiv, a contract was awarded for the construction of a memorial park at an inflated price of 436.5 million hryvnias

On October 5, the Funeral Services Department of the Kyiv City State Administration’s “Specialized Complex of Public Utility and Consumer Services Enterprises” commissioned “KP ‘Shlyakhbud Invest’” LLC to construct a memorial park at a cost of 436.5 million hryvnias. The procurement notice mentions the possibility of inflated prices and notes that the project’s design takes the postwar period into account.

By the end of 2029, a memorial square is planned to be built at 22 Stetsenko Street in Kyiv’s Podilskyi District, between Syrets and Berkovets, to honor the memory of the Defenders.

The project calls for the construction of the memorial complex in two phases. Along the central alley, monuments titled “Glory to the Heroes,” “Fire—Flower,” a memorial “Cross,” and a “Bell” will be installed. Vertical memorial plaques bearing the names of the defenders will also be installed. Separate memorial sections, gazebos for rest, and pedestrian paths will be placed on both sides of the avenue, connecting them to the sidewalks along the road. In addition, the project calls for the construction of retaining walls, a fence, and a public restroom.

The work will be funded from the Kyiv city budget. The budget allocates 82.85 million UAH for 2026, 117.88 million UAH for 2027, 117.88 million UAH for 2028, and 117.88 million UAH for 2029.

The project was commissioned by Garant Invest 15 LLC. A positive expert report was issued by the State Enterprise “Specialized State Expert Organization—Central Service of Ukrainian State Construction Expertise.” The contract price is dynamic and includes 3.50 million UAH to account for inflation. All amounts and prices include VAT.

In the documentation regarding the cost of materials, 30-mm-thick granite sidewalk slabs were listed at a price of 2,972 UAH per square meter. At the same time, the expert report states that the sidewalks will be paved with heat-treated, non-slip granite pavers.

The company “Strong Stone” offers “Labradorite” (Katerynivka) heat-treated granite paving stones at 1,500 UAH/sq. m—half the price. “Kaskad Stone” sells “Pokostivka” heat-treated granite tiles for 1,600 UAH/sq. m, which is 46% lower than the estimated cost.

Sand was included in the estimate at 931 UAH/cubic meter. “Express-tehbud” offers it at 616 UAH/cubic meter—34% cheaper. According to an August survey by the State Enterprise “NIRI,” the average price of sand in the Kyiv region was 535 UAH per cubic meter. In addition, the “Kyiv City Directorate for the Construction of Road and Transportation Structures” recently ordered sand for the construction of the Great Ring Road on the section from Marshal Rokossovsky Avenue to Bohatyrska Street at 480 UAH/cubic meter.

The C7 gravel-sand mixture was used at a price of 1,724 UAH/cubic meter. “Express-tehbud” sells it for 476 UAH/cubic meter—more than three times cheaper. An August survey by the state-owned enterprise “NIRI” recorded the average price of this mixture in the Kyiv region at 875 UAH/cubic meter, which is approximately half the estimated price.

The documentation also listed Baumit adhesive for natural and artificial stone tiles at 58 UAH/kg, without specifying the exact brand. We were able to find cheaper options from this manufacturer in publicly available sources. Specifically, “Epicenter” sells Baumit Pro Plus adhesive for 18 UAH/kg, “Itera Group” offers Baumit Flex Uni for 28 UAH/kg, and “Bud Zona” sells Baumit Flex Top for 39 UAH/kg. This is 33–69% cheaper than the estimated price.

According to the authors’ estimates, the likely overpayment for these items exceeds 16 million UAH.

At the same time, the cost estimate includes several expensive items whose market value could not be verified. Specifically, the estimate calls for 598 units of the following products:

A gabbro photo plaque with inscriptions and an embedded photo, measuring 90 × 60 × 8 cm — 56,700 UAH per unit.

A gabbro cross with finishing and a trident design, measuring 140 × 70 × 10 cm — 34,800 UAH per unit.

Lower granite base, 1 “cholnova,” measuring 180 × 90 × 15 cm — 27,324 UAH per unit.

Gabbro gravestone slab, measuring 135 × 5 × 80 cm — 15,178 UAH/unit.

"Cholnova" cross with finishing and adhesive mounting, measuring 139 × 67 × 3 cm — 11,856 UAH/unit.

Gabbro pedestal 3 with finishing, measuring 100 × 10 × 45 cm — 9,240 UAH/each.

Lower base 2 made of gabbro, measuring 175 × 85 × 5 cm — 8,094 UAH/unit.

Stainless steel flagpole with a trident — 7,560 UAH/unit.

The authors of the report suggest that these items may be components of memorial grave structures. If so, the total estimated cost of the listed materials for a single monument is 170,752 UAH.

Separately, the project allocates 4.2 million UAH for the steel sculpture “Fire—Flower,” 3.19 million UAH for a granite composition bearing the inscription “Glory to the Heroes,” 2.14 million UAH for the granite composition “Bell,” and 1.95 million UAH for the “Cross.” An additional 3.59 million UAH has been allocated for facade ceramic tiles with a gold-imitation finish. Their estimated price is 10,655 UAH per square meter.

The estimated salary for a single worker at the average skill level of 3.8 is 45,846 UAH. For comparison, the average salary for construction industry job openings in Kyiv listed on the Work.ua portal is 50,000 UAH.

The contractor was awarded the contract without competition, as no other bidder submitted a bid in the open tender.

To participate in the tender, bidders were required to submit a site inspection report signed by representatives of both the client and the bidder. In the report submitted by KP “Shlyakhbud Invest,” the company was represented by Director Serhiy Lymanenko, and the client was represented by Oleksandr Krasiko, acting director of the Specialized Combine of Public Utility Enterprises.

As noted by the publication “Nashi Hroshi,” such a requirement could have posed risks to competition. The client would learn in advance of a potential bidder’s intention to participate in the bidding process, and it was impossible to submit a bid without a signed inspection report. Theoretically, this could have allowed the client to avoid meetings with potential competitors and hinder their participation.

Another clause in the contract stipulates that the general contractor agrees to a possible deferral of payments for the duration of martial law and for six months after its termination.

According to “Our Money,” such a condition could have deterred other contractors, as performing work at their own expense without clear payment deadlines creates financial risks.

Since October 2023, Oleksandr Krasiko has served as acting director of the Specialized Combine of Municipal and Consumer Services Enterprises. Oleksandr Babenko serves as the authorized representative for procurement matters.

The Kyiv municipal enterprise “Shlyakhbud Invest” is owned by Serhiy Lymanenko from the Cherkasy region. He is also the sole owner of SBK Ukraine LLC, a co-owner of MS Engineering LLC together with Serhiy Melnyk, and a co-founder of the Armclub Bars public organization.

According to “KyivVlada,” Pavlo Yevstratenko, a former chief specialist at the “Kyivavtodor” Municipal Enterprise, is also among the founders of the latter organization. Previously, Lymarenko owned “KP Shlyakhbud” LLC, which is now owned by Roman Antoniuk from Volyn.

In 2023, “Shlyakhbud Invest” received a contract from the current client to build a road from Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue to Kyiv Airport, valued at 135.94 million hryvnias. According to “KyivVlada,” the police are investigating a case involving possible embezzlement during this construction project due to alleged overpricing of materials and labor.

In 2024, the “Mostador Group” consortium was awarded the next contract for this road, valued at 1.47 billion UAH. At that time, “Shlyakhbud Invest” was part of the consortium, but it withdrew in 2025.

In total, since 2021, the municipal enterprise “Shlyakhbud Invest” has received contracts worth 1.50 billion hryvnias. The company received the majority of its orders from the current client.

This information is reported on “Prozorro.”

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