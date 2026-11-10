An additional way to check for power outages has been launched in Kyiv

Residents of the capital can find out about power outage schedules and electricity availability at a specific address by calling the government’s “STRUM” hotline at 1549.

DTEK Kyiv Power Grids has partnered with the hotline to provide Kyiv residents with another channel for obtaining information about the power supply.

You can also call this number to find out what to do in the event of a power outage.

Source: DTEK Kyiv Power Grids

On November 9, emergency power outages were implemented in three regions of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

Utility workers continue to work on restoring power and bringing electricity back to Ukrainian homes, despite the heavy workload.



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