In early November 2026, the “Blysk” laser system, designed to counter Russian attack drones, began combat duty in Kyiv. It can detect aerial targets and burn them with a laser beam at a distance of up to one kilometer. However, at the time this BBC News report was prepared, the system had not yet confirmed any targets it had hit.

Journalists reported that the “Blysk” system is already operational in Kyiv and is intended to assist Ukraine’s air defense in combating Russian drones. The system is capable of independently detecting an aerial target, locking onto it, and directing a laser beam at it. Using this beam, the system heats the drone’s body until it begins to disintegrate. The stated operational range is up to one kilometer.

The developers explained to journalists that the speed at which a drone is destroyed depends on its type. For example, it takes only a fraction of a second for the laser to take down a small FPV drone. In contrast, the Russian “Shahed” has a sturdier body made of several layers of different materials, including rubber. Therefore, it must be irradiated for several seconds to burn through the structure.

However, it is still too early to speak of “Blysk’s” confirmed effectiveness in combat conditions. At the time this report was prepared, the system had not yet recorded any confirmed hits. Carmine Sky, the company developing these systems, explained that weather conditions could be one of the reasons. Laser weapons depend on line of sight. Cloud cover and fog weaken the beam and can reduce the system’s effectiveness. Therefore, even with sufficient power, weather conditions affect how well the system can hit targets.

Machine-gun turrets have also been deployed in Kyiv

In addition to the laser system, Carmine Sky has deployed a network of automated Sky Sentinel machine gun turrets in the capital. According to the developers, 17 such systems have been installed in Kyiv. Some of them have been positioned to protect bridges across the Dnipro River. The turrets are equipped with artificial intelligence systems. They help detect enemy drones and calculate their flight paths. Operators can then remotely control the system from a command post.

To engage aerial targets, the systems use 12.7-mm Browning M2 heavy machine guns. However, the system does not open fire on its own: this requires approval from the Air Command, which coordinates the operators’ work, and the duty officer. According to a company representative, the effective engagement range of these turrets is about two kilometers. However, in foggy conditions, it can be reduced to approximately 500 meters. As with the laser system, weather conditions directly affect the system’s capabilities.

Carmine Sky claims that in the first part of 2026, Sky Sentinel turrets destroyed dozens of Russian aerial targets. Among them, according to the company, were jet-powered drones and some cruise missiles. Thus, Kyiv is using several technologies simultaneously to combat aerial threats. The “Blysk” laser system is set to become another tool against attack drones, while automated machine-gun turrets are already being deployed to defend the capital. At the same time, the true capabilities of the laser system have yet to be confirmed by the results of its combat use. BBC News reported on the new laser system on November 20, 2026.

Between November 13 and 20, 2026, 75 criminal offenses related to violations of the laws and customs of war were recorded in the Kyiv region. Two civilians were killed and 13 others were wounded as a result of Russian attacks. Eight facilities related to warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

As a result of a massive Russian attack on the capital on November 20, seven people were killed and 17 others were injured. Currently, 16 of the injured are hospitalized.

DTEK published footage of the damage to energy facilities in the Kyiv region and showed how energy workers restored power after another massive Russian attack on November 20.

Read us on