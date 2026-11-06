Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv

On the afternoon of November 6, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv at the direction of Ukrenergo. This was reported on DTEK’s official Telegram channel.

During such outages, hourly schedules do not apply. The company noted that it will keep consumers informed about further changes in power supply via its Telegram channel.

Prior to this, residents of Kyiv blocked a road in the Vynogradar neighborhood due to a prolonged power outage.

Earlier, Zelenskyy criticized the work of Kyivvodokanal and spoke about personnel changes.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on the city’s energy infrastructure.

The center of Kyiv was left almost without power on the evening of November 5.

Read us on