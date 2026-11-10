A petition calling for the lifting of the curfew has been filed in Kyiv

Petition No. 14603 was registered on the Kyiv City Council’s e-petition website, calling for the lifting of the curfew in the capital and the region.

According to the author of the initiative, nighttime restrictions make it difficult for citizens to access shelters during shelling, create problems with getting to train stations, and force them to overpay for taxis.

To resolve the transportation issue, the petition proposes expanding the network of night bus routes, restoring Route No. 137n across the Darnytsia Bridge, and launching night commuter train services.

Source: petition on the Kyiv City Council website.

In the Vinnytsia region, the curfew hours have been shortened—it will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. This was announced by Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional State Administration.

Starting September 10, the curfew in Kyiv and the Kyiv region has been shortened. It will now run from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., for a total of four hours instead of five. As a result, public transportation in the capital will also operate for one hour longer.

Starting September 11, the curfew duration has been shortened throughout the Chernivtsi Oblast; it will now be in effect from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. instead of the current schedule from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. Thus, the duration of the restrictions will be reduced from five to three hours.

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