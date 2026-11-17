The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced a 36-year-old local resident to eight years and one month in prison for robbing a passerby while martial law was in effect.

The incident occurred in late April in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. The assailant approached a 23-year-old pedestrian under the pretext of asking for a cigarette, then suddenly sprayed tear gas from a canister into the victim’s face. The perpetrator dragged the victim behind a store building and, threatening to use the tear gas again, took 3,000 hryvnias from his pocket and fled.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified and detained the suspect, who had previously been prosecuted for drug-related crimes. The court found the defendant guilty under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery committed under martial law) and, adding the unserved portion of the sentence from a previous conviction, imposed a final prison term.

Source: Kyiv Police Communications Department.

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region have charged two residents of the Bila Tserkva district who, in the town of Uzyn, attacked a 67-year-old acquaintance, robbed him, and intentionally cut off his ear.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a man armed with a weapon robbed a store.

In Kyiv, two men robbed a tobacco shop and stole 90,000 hryvnias (photo/video).

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