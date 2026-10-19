In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, police detained a 53-year-old man who, inside a supermarket, seriously injured a 41-year-old acquaintance in the abdomen with a sharp metal object.

The conflict between the men arose after the victim refused to give the attacker money for alcohol, after which the attacker attempted to take the money by force and carried out the assault.

The arrest took place within a few hours of the crime. Investigators from the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor’s Office notified the suspect that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional grievous bodily harm). The court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

Source: Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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