In Kyiv, rescue workers have completed emergency rescue operations at the site of a Russian strike on a non-residential building in the Obolon district.

Specialists from the State Emergency Service dismantled the damaged structures.

Two people were killed in the attack, and one other person was injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

A video of the North Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure as people cross the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

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