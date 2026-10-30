Repairs to the overpass near the Chernihivska Metro station in Kyiv are nearing completion

In Kyiv, the major renovation of the overpass above Brovarsky Avenue near the “Chernihivska” metro station has entered its final stage.

The contractor has already completed the main concrete work on the bridge structure and has begun laying the asphalt concrete pavement.

Currently, road crews are finishing the paving of Brovarsky Avenue, as well as the approaches and exits of the interchange. On the left lane of the overpass, the bottom layer of asphalt concrete has already been laid, while on the right lane, waterproofing of the reinforced concrete slab is being completed.

At the same time, work is underway to install guardrails and barriers, as well as to apply an anti-corrosion coating to concrete structures and beams. Installation of streetlight poles is scheduled to begin shortly.

Traffic on Brovarsky Avenue is scheduled to reopen in November, while car and tram traffic directly on the overpass is set to resume in December.

After the renovation, the structure will have eight lanes for cars, two tram tracks, sidewalks, and bike lanes. The pedestrian infrastructure will be designed in accordance with modern accessibility standards.

The major renovation of the transportation interchange near the “Chernihivska” metro station is scheduled to be fully completed in 2027.

Source: Autostrada (Facebook)

In Kyiv, budget losses of nearly 4.2 million UAH were uncovered during payments for pothole repairs on roads in two districts. According to the investigation, the work was paid for using vehicles that were in Chernihiv at the time.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over ₴3.5 billion to the regions for local road repairs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a clear task for the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities: to promptly resolve the main issues related to local road repairs in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions by the end of June.

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