Bus and trolleybus routes in Kyiv will be changed to provide service between the two banks

The capital is reorganizing its ground public transportation system to improve connections between the right and left banks following damage to transportation infrastructure caused by Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Along the red metro line, three bus routes will be organized instead of one:

No. 1-M — “Lisova” — “Palats Sportu”;

No. 1-MA — “Lisova” — “Arsenalska” (during morning and evening rush hours);

No. 1-MD — “Darnitsa” — “Palats Sportu.”

A new trolleybus route, No. 48, will also be launched from the “Lisova” metro station to the “Kurenivka” railway station via the “Pochaina” metro station.

A new bus route, No. 3-M, will run along the green metro line between the “Osokorky” and “Vydubychi” stations.

The Kyiv City State Administration also reminded the public that during air raid alerts, buses No. 110, No. 111, and No. 112 will travel via the Northern Bridge, while routes No. 22-TL, No. 22-TD, and No. 91-T will travel via the Darnytskyi Bridge.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram

On October 30, traffic across the South Bridge in Kyiv from the right bank to the left bank had still not resumed, despite earlier promises. During the evening rush hour, residents are forced to cross the bridge on foot or use electric scooters. The trip across the bridge can take up to an hour and a half.

Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv is gradually being restored. Currently, vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons can already use it—in a single lane from the left bank to the right bank.

Starting October 30, vehicle traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will gradually resume in Kyiv. Initially, traffic will be permitted in only one lane and limited to vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons.

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