In Kyiv, the train route on the Red Metro Line was changed due to an air raid alert

In the capital, due to a prolonged air raid alert and crowds at stations, the train schedule on the Red Line of the metro has been temporarily changed. This was reported by Glavkom, citing the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

Trains heading toward the city center are running from the “Akademmistechko” station to “Khreshchatyk,” and in the opposite direction—from “Arsenalna” to “Akademmistechko.” The changes were implemented to ensure passenger safety, as underground stations are actively used as shelters during emergencies.

This was reported by the Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” is scheduling additional Kyiv City Express trains to connect the left and right banks of Kyiv. This decision was made due to traffic complications on the South Bridge.

On Friday, October 23, Lobby No. 1 at the “Chernihivska” metro station in Kyiv will reopen. Passengers will be able to use the exit toward the “Darnitsa” station.

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