Public transportation in Kyiv was partially suspended on the morning of October 9

On Friday, October 9, public transportation in Kyiv experienced disruptions due to a power outage. Service for some routes was temporarily suspended.

This was reported by “Kyivpastrans.”

According to the agency, public transportation service is currently suspended in three districts.

“Due to a power outage in the power grid, some public transportation services in the Obolon, Podil, and Sviatoshyn districts have been temporarily suspended,” the statement reads.

Kyivpastrans also added that further updates regarding the resumption of service and any subsequent changes to public transportation operations will be provided at a later time.

As a reminder, Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to consider temporarily leaving the city.

Earlier, Kyivvodokanal resumed accepting wastewater after a power outage.

On October 8, metro service in Kyiv came to a complete halt. Preliminary reports indicate that the cause was a total power outage.

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