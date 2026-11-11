Heavy traffic jams formed in Kyiv this morning; heavy rain is making driving difficult

On the morning of Wednesday, November 11, significant traffic jams formed on Kyiv’s roads, particularly on routes heading toward the capital’s left bank. The situation on the roads is being exacerbated by heavy rain, which has also caused several traffic accidents.

Residents are advised to plan their trips in advance and allow for possible delays.

“Severe traffic jams have formed in Kyiv heading toward the right bank,” the statement said.

In particular, traffic is heavy on Roman Shukhevych, Sobornosti, Brovarsky, and Mykola Bazhan avenues—on the approach to the South Bridge. Drivers are also experiencing delays on Petra Radzinya Street heading toward the Darnytsia Bridge.

The traffic situation is affected not only by heavy traffic but also by morning rain, which has caused several traffic accidents in the capital.

As a reminder, Kyiv has decided to implement alternating traffic with traffic light control on the Paton Bridge.

At the same time, two lanes will remain open in each direction on the overpass to ensure that vehicles can travel to both the right and left banks of the capital.

This was reported on social media.

Prior to this, Kyiv had experienced serious traffic problems for the second day in a row. On the Northern Bridge in the direction of Pochayna, only one lane remained open, causing massive traffic jams. Cars are barely moving, and public transportation passengers are forced to walk part of the route.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on certain sections reaching nearly an hour.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing alternative traffic routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro. The new rules are intended to relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

Residents and visitors to Kyiv have been warned about partial traffic restrictions on the North Bridge. The changes for drivers will take effect at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, so drivers are advised to plan their routes in advance.

Due to the aftermath of the Russian terrorist attacks on Kyiv on November 7, bus routes across the North Bridge were rerouted. Currently, public transportation is being diverted via the Podil Bridge.

As a reminder, on the night of Friday, November 7, Russian terrorist forces struck Kyiv three times with ballistic missiles.

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