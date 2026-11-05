During the plenary session of the Kyiv City Council, council members will once again seek to remove the chair of the Standing Committee on Architecture, Urban Planning, and Land Relations from office. They cite the official’s discrediting due to the “Clean City” corruption case, which has been under investigation for about a year and a half, as the reason.

According to him, he and Councilwoman Viktoria Ptashnyk will once again attempt to secure a resolution calling for the resignation of the head of the Land Committee.

“Perhaps today the Kyiv City Council will finally have the will to remove the head of the Land Committee, who discredited himself a year and a half ago in the ‘Clean City’ case—for taking bribes in exchange for land allocations. Viktoria Ptashnyk and I will once again push for the adoption of our resolution on this matter,” Bilotserkovets noted.

The council member emphasized that in order to pass such a resolution, it is necessary to “put an end to ‘Komarnytskyi-style’ land corruption.” He also expressed hope that Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the “UDAR” faction would support the initiative.

Bilotserkovets himself did not name the official whose resignation he will demand. At the same time, the Kyiv City Council’s official website lists Mykhailo Terentyev as the chair of the standing committee on architecture, urban planning, and land relations.

As a reminder, on February 6, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation called “Clean City.” As part of this operation, law enforcement uncovered a criminal organization involved in land-related corruption within the Kyiv City Council.

A series of searches were conducted, and several suspected members of the group were detained. Among them were Petro Olenych, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration; Mykhailo Terentyev, chair of the Kyiv City Council’s Land Commission; and Olena Marchenko, a Kyiv City Council member representing the “Batkivshchyna” party.

On March 13, Vitali Klitschko announced that Mykhailo Terentyev had submitted his resignation as director of the municipal enterprise “Engineering Center.” In addition, the “UDAR” party faction decided to expel him from its ranks of Kyiv City Council members.

More than 400 items were on the agenda for today’s plenary session of the Kyiv City Council. A significant portion of the agenda concerns land relations and urban planning.

Among other issues to be considered by the council members are animal registration, the organization of fairs, and the formation of the supervisory board of the municipal enterprise “Kyivteploenergo.”

This was reported by Kyiv City Council member Dmytro Bilotserkovets.

As a reminder, amid high-profile scandals, National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has lost the support of the Office of the President, which has already decided to remove him. This was reported by Ua.News sources within the Office of the President. According to available information, Zelenskyy’s team is dissatisfied with the NBU’s policy amid the hryvnia’s sharp decline and suspects that Pyshnyy may not return to Ukraine from his next conference abroad. This threatens the government with a new reputational scandal.

As a reminder, rumors about Pyshnyy’s resignation last surfaced on October 21, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises and at the residence of one of its employees. The searches were linked to the misuse of assets belonging to “Karpatnaftohim” and the nationalized Sens Bank, through which corrupt officials “laundered” stolen cash. In particular, those implicated in the “Forest Gump” special operation organized the legalization of 150 million hryvnias. This money was then used as bail for former Minister Herman Halushchenko, who was arrested as part of Operation “Midas.”

UA.News recalls the trail of political and corruption scandals that has followed Andriy Pyshnyy: from “Mindichgate” to unfounded multimillion-hryvnia fines imposed on leading non-banking companies.

Andriy Pyshnyy, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, stated that he has no plans to step down and has not submitted a resignation letter, despite reports that some members of parliament are attempting to bring the issue of his dismissal before the Verkhovna Rada.

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