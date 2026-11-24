From November 24 through 27, 2026, an excerpt from the opera *Creon* by Ukrainian composer Dmytro Bortniansky will be played on the escalators at 16 stations of the Kyiv Metro.

After its successful premiere in Venice, the work was scheduled to be performed on other European stages, but its score subsequently went missing. As a result, the opera was considered lost for about 250 years.

The audio recording will be broadcast in the evenings. The project marks the 250th anniversary of the work’s premiere, which took place on November 26, 1776, in Venice.

List of metro stations where an excerpt from the opera will be played:



“Arsenalska,”

“Vokzalna,”

“Zvirynetska,”

“Zoloti Vorota,”

“Klovska,”

“Lukyanivska,”

“Maidan Nezalezhnosti,”

“Sports Palace,”

“Pecherska,”

“Ukrainian Heroes Square,”

“Polytechnic Institute,”

“Syrets,”

“Theatrical,”

“University,”

“Khreshchatyk,”

“Shulyavska.”

“Creon” is Dmytro Bortniansky’s first opera. After its successful premiere in Venice, there were plans to stage the work on other European stages as well; however, the score was later lost, and for nearly 250 years, the opera was considered lost.

The score was later found in the archives of the Ajuda Library in Lisbon. In 2023, Ukrainian artists, led by conductor, People’s Artist of Ukraine and UNESCO Artist for Peace Herman Makarenko, revived the opera as part of the project “The Return of the World of Dmytro Bortniansky’s First Opera, ‘Creon.’” Its premiere took place with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada, and under the patronage of UNESCO.

According to Herman Makarenko, “Creon” is an important part of Ukraine’s musical heritage and a symbol of freedom, democracy, and national identity.

Dmytro Bortniansky (1751–1825) was an outstanding Ukrainian composer, singer, and conductor, born in the city of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region (then the capital of the Hetmanate). He received his early musical education at the Hlukhiv Singing School and later studied in Italy, where, at the age of 25, he composed his first opera, “Creon.” Bortniansky is considered one of the founders of the classical musical tradition in Ukraine and the author of over a hundred sacred choral concertos, operas, and instrumental works.

The initiative in the metro was co-organized by the charitable organization “Global Harmony Art Foundation” and the team at the L. I. Medved Scientific Center.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration’s press service.

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