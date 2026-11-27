The lion cubs, which were left near a veterinary clinic in Kyiv, are doing well and are being cared for by the Wildlife Rescue Center. New footage of the animals has been shared online.

Currently, specialists from the Wildlife Rescue Center are caring for the lion cubs. The animals are doing well and are gradually regaining their strength.

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In about six months, the lion cubs will be ready to move. Until then, they will remain under the care of the center’s staff.

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Unidentified individuals brought two newborn lion cubs to a veterinary clinic and left them there on behalf of the Wild Animals Rescue Center. The Center found out about the animals two days later, when a veterinarian called to ask when the lion cubs would be picked up.

Earlier, a court had sentenced the owner of the lionesses who had escaped from their enclosure and were roaming around Khmelnytskyi. The court found Serhiy Palokhin, head of the nonprofit organization “ZOO Protection,” guilty of animal cruelty resulting in their deaths. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but the court commuted the sentence to one year of probation.

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