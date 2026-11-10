The Kyiv Metro has provided an update on the resumption of train service across the South Bridge

Train service on the “green” line of the Kyiv Metro across the South Bridge remains temporarily suspended due to damage to the infrastructure caused during the massive shelling of the capital on the night of October 27. This was reported in a statement by representatives of the Kyiv Metro hotline.

At this time, no exact date has been announced for the resumption of full service between the “Vydubychi” and “Osokorky” stations, but officials have promised to keep passengers informed about the return to the regular schedule.

While restoration work is underway, trains on the Syrets-Pecherska Line are operating on two separate sections: from the “Syrets” station to the “Vydubychi” station and from the “Osokorky” station to the “Chervonyi Khutir” station. Underground metro stations continue to operate 24 hours a day in shelter mode during air raid alerts.

Source: Kyiv Metro Municipal Enterprise.

During their attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant margin of safety, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairs to the damaged road surface will take some time.

In Kyiv, an additional traffic lane was opened on the South Bridge on November 6 for vehicles traveling from the left bank to the right bank of the Dnipro River. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

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