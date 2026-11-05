Water supply disruptions have occurred in five districts of Kyiv due to Russian shelling

In Kyiv, water supply disruptions occurred today, November 5, as a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

In five districts of the capital, water is temporarily unavailable or water pressure in the water supply network is low.

Problems have been reported in the following districts:

Dniprovskyi;

Darnitsky;

Shevchenkivskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi.

The outages were caused by massive Russian attacks on the capital’s energy infrastructure. Due to the power outages, key water supply facilities operated by Kyivvodokanal ceased operations.

Currently, Kyivvodokanal specialists are working alongside utility workers to repair the damage.

Their task is to restore a stable water supply and the necessary water pressure in the city’s network as quickly as possible.

As a reminder, on the afternoon of November 5, Kyiv residents once again began complaining about a lack of water supply. Water began to disappear from homes after 12:15 p.m.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 5, emergency power outages were implemented in three districts of Kyiv.

On November 4, the water supply in Kyiv was fully restored. Water pressure in the distribution networks has already stabilized, and all of the city’s pumping stations have returned to normal operation.

The government will provide Kyiv with 10 additional generators to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the water utility during power outages. Another 21 backup power sources will be provided to 12 local communities in other regions of Ukraine.

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