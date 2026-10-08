The Kyiv police have denied reports that two participants in the protests in Teremky were allegedly detained.

“Reports circulating in the media regarding the detention of other participants (other than Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn—ed.) in the protest that took place on September 27 in the Teremky district of Kyiv are not true,” law enforcement officials stated.

The police emphasized that in the criminal proceedings initiated under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigators detained only one participant in the events of September 27. He was notified of the charges against him. On Wednesday, the Holosiivskyi District Court imposed a preventive measure on him in the form of nighttime house arrest.

Earlier, activist Dmytro Perov reported on Facebook that Yegor Danylyuk, a participant in the protest in Teremky, and Mykhailo Denysenko, a representative of the NGO “Garrison,” had allegedly been detained. Subsequently, the “Garrison” movement reported that Denisenko had been released. As previously reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court in Kyiv imposed a preventive measure in the form of nighttime house arrest until December 5 on veteran Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn, who had participated in a protest against the felling of trees in the Teremky neighborhood, where a heating pipeline is being laid. According to media reports, protests against the tree felling continued in Teremky on September 27. Also present at the scene were Teremky residents who consider the construction of the heating pipeline a priority, as well as police and representatives of the Kyiv City State Administration. Protesters attempted to get past the fence, leading to clashes with law enforcement officers. The police stated that some participants in the protest “began provoking conflicts” with police officers and other participants in the event, as well as disrupting public order. According to the police, during the clashes, they used pyrotechnics, shoved law enforcement officers, and used physical force against them. As a result, a policewoman was injured. Source: Ukrinform. As a reminder, on October 6, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old native of Lutsk who, according to them, organized and coordinated the actions of participants during the conflict with the police. Investigators charged him under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism involving resistance to a law enforcement officer performing duties to maintain public order. The individual in question is 24-year-old veteran Lyubomyr Dmytryshyn. Kyiv’s municipal security service complained of pressure regarding the dispersal of the protest in Teremky.

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