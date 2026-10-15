A man was detained in the Svyatoshynsky District with a TNT block in his pocket

In the Svyatoshynsky District of Kyiv, police detained a man who was walking the streets with a TNT block in his pocket. According to him, he found the explosive device in a wooded area and had been carrying it with him ever since, putting himself and those around him in danger.

The incident occurred on Rubezhivska Street. While patrolling the area, beat officers stopped the man for a routine check and discovered the explosive device in his pocket.

An investigative team and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene.

The experts removed the dangerous object, and investigators detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. It should be noted that the 38-year-old Kyiv resident had previously been brought to criminal liability on multiple occasions, in particular for robberies and drug-related crimes.

Investigators from the Svyatoshyn Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Svyatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office, notified the man that he is suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosive substances. The penalty under this article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

The police emphasize: if you discover a suspicious or potentially explosive object, do not touch it or move it. You must move to a safe distance and immediately report the find to the police by calling 102 or 112. This was reported by the Kyiv Police. Video: A 90-kilogram warhead from a Russian drone was seized in Kyiv. Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike. Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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