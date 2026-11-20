On November 20, the centralized water supply was suspended in Vyshneve and Sofiivska Borshchahivka due to an emergency at Kyivvodokanal facilities.

The cause was problems with the operation of sewage pumping stations that receive wastewater from nearby settlements.

Due to power outages or equipment damage, the pumping of wastewater became difficult. To prevent the sewer system from becoming overloaded, the inflow of new wastewater was restricted.

If the pumping stations remain shut down for an extended period, the sewers may overflow. This creates a risk of localized flooding, particularly in basements and lower-level rooms of buildings. However, as of November 20, there have been no reports of widespread overflowing of sewer mains or sewage spilling onto the streets.

The problems arose amid a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of November 20. Kyivvodokanal reported damage to its facilities and disruptions in water supply in several districts of the capital.

Residents are advised to limit their use of the sewer system as much as possible, in particular by postponing laundry and other household activities that generate significant amounts of wastewater. Water service is expected to be restored once emergency repair work is completed.

Earlier, Russian artillery fire damaged three bridges in Kyiv, complicating travel between the city’s left and right banks.

As a reminder, the main building of Dragomanov University in Kyiv was damaged by Russian shelling.

In addition, a drone struck an office building in Kyiv’s Podil district.

Read us on