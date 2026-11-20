The online media outlet UA.NEWS has asked the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to investigate the activities of the “Tryfonova M.D.” aesthetic medicine clinic, as well as two business entities operating under this brand. This request was prompted by materials from a criminal case regarding the possible illegal production and distribution of counterfeit “Biopatid” drugs containing the active ingredient tirzepatide.

The editorial staff believes that the circumstances outlined in the court documents may indicate not only the possible illegal distribution of medications but also violations of licensing requirements for medical practice and potential risks to patients’ health.

This is stated in a letter from UA.NEWS to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

What is known about the criminal investigation into Biopatid

As noted by the editorial team, criminal proceeding No. 42026040000000008, dated January 5, 2026, is currently being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of this investigation, authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the possible illegal production, storage, transportation, shipment, and sale of counterfeit medications. Specifically, the case involves medications sold under the brand name “Biopatid,” which contain the active ingredient tirzepatide.

According to UA.NEWS, the details of the case are outlined in the ruling of the Central District Court of Dnipro dated September 14, 2026, in Case No. 203/9409/26, as well as in the materials of the notice of suspicion.

According to investigators, the “Tryfonova M.D.” aesthetic medicine clinic, located at 5 Naberezhno-Rybalska Street in Kyiv, may have been used to store, display, administer, and sell “Biopatid” products.

The criminal case materials also mention Maria Tryfonova’s alleged involvement in the promotion and marketing of these products. According to investigators, her professional status, her authority as a doctor, and the clinic’s reputation may have been exploited for this purpose.

In particular, the circumstances outlined in the notice of suspicion include:

the use of the clinic’s premises for the storage, demonstration, use, and sale of “Biopatid” products;

conducting educational courses, lectures, training sessions, and workshops on how to use these products;

providing recommendations on their use and practical demonstrations of the relevant procedures;

issuing certificates to participants in training events;

promoting the products through social media and using the doctor’s professional authority to build trust in the products.

In addition, the case file includes a specific instance of the alleged sale of the “Biopatid 60 mg/2 ml” medication on March 14, 2026, directly on the premises of a clinic in Kyiv.

UA.NEWS provided more details on the progress of the investigation and the prosecutor’s position in a separate interview regarding the “Biopatid” case.

Why the editorial team is asking for an investigation into the clinic

In its request, UA.NEWS pays particular attention to the safety of the drugs involved in the criminal proceedings.

According to information contained in the documents, Order No. 20-001.3/002.0/17-26, the sale, storage, and use of “Biopatid” drugs were prohibited.

Additionally, a court ruling dated September 14, 2026, cites information from the State Service regarding the classification of products containing the active ingredient tirzepatide as medicinal products.

In the editorial board’s opinion, these circumstances require a separate assessment by the Ministry of Health, as the potential use of drugs whose distribution has been prohibited by an authorized state agency may pose a threat to patients.

The appeal highlights several potential risks:

the possible use in medical practice of drugs whose sale, storage, and use are prohibited;

providing patients with recommendations regarding drugs of unconfirmed origin, quality, and safety;

possible violations of the rules for prescribing medications;

inadequate patient counseling, medical record-keeping, and ensuring the safety of medical care.

The editorial team notes that the use of the doctor’s status and the reputation of a licensed clinic could have led patients to believe that the medications in question were legal, high-quality, and safe.

Which specific licensees are being asked to be investigated

In its appeal to the Ministry of Health, the editorial board asks that attention be paid not only to “TRIFONOVA MD” LLC but also to individual entrepreneur Maria Trifonova.

These are two business entities that hold licenses to practice medicine:

Individual entrepreneur Maria Viktorivna Trifonova. The license was issued in accordance with Ministry of Health Order No. 1077 dated May 16, 2019. “TRIFONOVA MD” LLC (EDRPOU code 43768871). The license was issued in accordance with Ministry of Health Order No. 2673 dated November 18, 2020.

The editorial staff is asking the ministry to determine which licensee was actually practicing medicine at the clinic located at 5 Naberezhno-Rybalska Street.

They also suggest investigating whether sole proprietor Maria Trifonova was conducting a private medical practice, consulting with patients, or engaging in other professional activities related to the use of “Biopatid” medications.

Among other issues that UA.NEWS is asking to be investigated are:

whether “Biopatid” drugs were prescribed, administered, stored, demonstrated, or distributed on the clinic’s premises;

whether other healthcare professionals were involved in these activities;

whether they complied with the requirements of healthcare legislation;

whether the activities of both licensees comply with the Licensing Conditions for Engaging in Medical Practice.

These conditions were approved by Resolution No. 285 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 2, 2016.

On what grounds can the Ministry of Health conduct an inspection?

In its inquiry, the editorial staff cites Part 3 of Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine “On Licensing of Types of Economic Activities.”

This provision allows for an unscheduled state oversight inspection if there is a documented threat to human life or health directly related to the licensee’s activities.

UA.NEWS also cites Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Basic Principles of State Supervision (Control) in the Sphere of Economic Activity” and Resolution No. 303 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 13, 2022, which establishes the specifics of conducting state supervision during martial law.

The editorial staff notes that previously, in response to a journalistic inquiry from Kristina Lomenko, the Ministry of Health stated that there was no independent legal basis for conducting an inspection solely at the journalist’s initiative.

However, as UA.NEWS emphasizes, the current request is based not merely on a journalistic inquiry, but on specific materials from criminal proceedings, a court order, and information regarding the ban on the distribution of the relevant medications.

At the same time, the editorial staff acknowledges that the mere opening of criminal proceedings does not constitute proof of a violation of licensing conditions. Nevertheless, in its view, the facts presented require an independent investigation by the licensing authority.

What UA.NEWS is demanding from the Ministry of Health

In its appeal, the editorial team asks the Ministry of Health to consider the circumstances outlined as information regarding a potential, documented threat to human life and health.

In particular, the ministry is asked to determine whether there are legal grounds for unscheduled inspections of Maria Trifonova’s sole proprietorship and TRIFONOVA MD LLC, and, if such grounds exist, to issue a decision to conduct them in accordance with the law.

During the inspections, it is proposed to assess the licensees’ compliance with requirements regarding the safety of medical care, the use of medications, the maintenance of medical records, patient information, and the organization of medical practice.

If violations are confirmed, the editorial staff requests that the Ministry of Health take the remedial measures provided for by law. If necessary, the ministry is also asked to contact the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Medical Devices and pre-trial investigation authorities to obtain additional documents and information.

Separately, UA.NEWS requests that the editorial office be notified of the results of the review of this request and the decision reached. If the Ministry of Health refuses to conduct the inspections, the journalists request a reasoned explanation stating the legal grounds for such a refusal.

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