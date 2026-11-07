The government is organizing engineering protection for nine critical infrastructure facilities operated by Kyivvodokanal

The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine announced on November 7 that it is organizing engineering protection for nine critical infrastructure facilities operated by “Kyivvodokanal.”

Work has already begun at seven of the facilities. Work at the other two will start shortly. In total, at least seven experienced contracting companies will be involved in the work at the nine facilities. According to government officials, this will ensure the necessary pace, quality of work, and competition among contractors.

“Two months ago, realizing that there might be a need to protect these facilities, we surveyed contracting organizations regarding their readiness to begin work at Kyivvodokanal’s facilities. At that time, the ‘Autostrada’ group of companies declined,” the official statement reads.

Prior to this, the director of Autostrada accused the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine of excluding him, as a contractor, from performing the specified work.

“In October 2026, Autostrada received an urgent assignment from the head of the Agency for Infrastructure Restoration to begin implementing protective measures for Kyivvodokanal’s facilities. But as early as November 4, 2026, the following instructions were received from the construction client: based on a verbal directive from Inna Vnukova, First Deputy Chair of the Agency for Restoration, Autostrada must halt work on the specified projects,” — wrote Maksym Shkil.

The State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development of Ukraine insists that reports regarding the involvement of Zaporizhzhia-based companies in work on Kyivvodokanal facilities are untrue.

“I would like to note that today the Agency has contracts with hundreds of contractors throughout Ukraine. And we are hearing complaints about the distribution of work from only one company—‘Autostrada.’ At the same time, the requirements for all contractors are the same,” the official statement reads.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the leadership of “Kyivvodokanal” could be replaced if the company does not speed up its work amid power supply issues in the capital. According to him, utility services must act more promptly, as Kyiv is going through a difficult period due to Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

On November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the aftermath of Russian strikes, the restoration of power supply, and the situation in the regions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s criticism regarding the capital’s readiness for the heating season and potential problems with electricity and water supply.

Read us on