As of the morning of November 18, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. The lowest pollution levels were recorded in the Darnytskyi district, while slightly higher levels were recorded in the Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

Data from different monitoring services may vary slightly, as they use their own networks of stations and data processing methods.

Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific district rather than relying on a single value.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it is recommended to check the latest data before spending an extended period of time outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map displays air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2026, the overall air quality index in Kyiv was at a good level.

According to monitoring data:

Darnitskyi District – AQI 23: the lowest pollution level among the districts listed;

Obolon District – AQI 46: good air quality;

Podil District – AQI 46: also a good level.

Thus, as of the morning of November 18, the most favorable conditions were observed in the Darnytskyi district.

The Aqicn map allows you to track the air quality index in real time and view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as air temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format.

The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution. To assess the situation, it’s a good idea to compare readings from several services and monitor changes throughout the day.

If pollution levels rise, limit your time outdoors and stay indoors if possible.

Experts recommend:

close windows and doors to reduce the amount of polluted air entering your home;

ventilate the room once the situation improves;

avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities;

if you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious. They are advised to monitor air quality readings and their own well-being.

As a reminder, as of the morning of November 16, no significant air pollution has been recorded in the capital, and the overall air quality is rated as moderate. You can find out which areas of Kyiv have cleaner air and track changes in air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

As of the morning of November 13, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained moderate. Monitoring stations have not recorded any significant pollution, though readings vary across different areas of the capital.

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