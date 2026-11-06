A body was found in a building that caught fire in Kyiv's Obolon district

On Friday, November 6, a fire broke out on the third floor of a three-story non-residential building on Priorska Street in the Obolon district of the capital.

According to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv, a report of the emergency was received at 4:39 p.m., and by 5:29 p.m., firefighters had completely extinguished the blaze, which covered an area of 20 square meters. While working to contain the fire, rescue workers discovered the body of a person showing no signs of life at the scene.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the afternoon of November 6, emergency power outages were implemented in Kyiv at the direction of Ukrenergo.

On November 5, water supply disruptions occurred in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks on the city’s energy infrastructure.

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