Searches are underway at the home of one of Kyiv’s deputy prosecutors — media reports

Media reports indicate that urgent searches are being conducted on November 14 at the residence of one of the deputy prosecutors in Kyiv.

The

searches are being conducted by the General Inspectorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office in conjunction with employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

It has not been disclosed exactly who is involved or under which criminal proceedings the searches are taking place. The fact of the search was confirmed to the publication Glavkom by Mariana Gayovska-Kovbasyuk, head of the Information Policy Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, after his release from a pretrial detention center in Kyiv on November 13, SBU General Serhiy Duka presented his version of why the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) had brought charges against him. He also stated that during the first phase of Operation “Carthage,” NABU agents seized all documents and materials containing information on NABU employees from the office of First Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Maria Vdovichenko.

Yegor Burkin, a figure in the NABU “Carthage” case, told blogger Vasyl Tymoshenko in an interview that he had to pay law enforcement officials for “protection” of his call centers.

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