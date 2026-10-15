The Supreme Court must determine the legality of Kovalsky’s tenure as acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

A lawsuit filed by former Ukrainian People’s Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk has raised the question of whether the current acting Prosecutor General, Kovalsky, possesses the necessary authority.

What is the essence of the legal issue?

Kovalsky was appointed to serve as acting Prosecutor General while holding the position of head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office. At the same time, according to the complaint, his term as head of the regional prosecutor’s office had already expired. This raises a fundamental legal question: Can a person continue to serve as Acting Prosecutor General if the authority that served as the legal prerequisite for his appointment has ceased? If holding the previous position was a necessary legal condition for assuming the duties of the Prosecutor General, the termination of those powers could call into question the legality of his continued performance of those duties.

This concerns not only the status of a specific official but also the legal certainty regarding the decisions they make, the documents they sign, and the personnel appointments they make. The final legal assessment must be provided by a court.

In a state governed by the rule of law, an official’s powers must be based not on political expediency but on the law. And no office, including that of the Prosecutor General, can be an exception to this principle.

As a reminder, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Anton Kovalsky to serve as acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine on September 17, 2026. Prior to that, on September 15, 2026, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the office of Prosecutor General.

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