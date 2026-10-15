The Supreme Court has opened proceedings on a complaint filed by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk regarding the appointment of the acting prosecutor general

The Supreme Court has opened proceedings on the appeal filed by former People’s Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk regarding the legality of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appointment of an acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a court procedural document dated October 14, 2026.

According to the published document, the case is numbered 990/427/26. The appeal concerns a ruling by the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court dated September 28, 2026.

The appeal was filed on October 2, 2026. As of October 14, the case status was changed to “proceedings opened.”

The opening of proceedings means that the court has begun reviewing the appeal. However, this does not mean that the court has already ruled the appointment unlawful or granted the complainant’s claims.

The further course of the case and the court’s decision will determine whether Ihor Mosiychuk’s appeal will be upheld by the appellate court.

As a reminder, on September 17, 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Anton Kovalsky, who had previously headed the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office, to serve as acting Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Prior to that, on September 15, 2026, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

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