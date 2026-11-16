Journalists from the “Spetskor” project once again visited the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv to speak with its head, Maksym Bakhmatov. This time, they wanted to find out why the editorial office and its journalists have been subjected to accusations and profanity, as well as to ask questions about the official’s wealth and assets.

According to the “Spetskor” editorial team, the journalists officially appealed to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, requesting that Maksym Bakhmatov’s 2025 asset declaration be reviewed.



Based on an analysis of the document, the editorial staff drew attention to a luxury car that the head of the Desnianska District State Administration had been using under a lease agreement. According to the journalists, the declaration did not reflect the many months during which he used this vehicle, even though the lease agreement did not expire until August.

When a film crew attempted to ask Bakhmatov questions at the entrance to the administration building, the official refused to speak with the journalists—instead, he slammed the door shut in their faces.

Journalists note that this is not the first time the head of the Desnianska District State Administration has avoided their questions.

There is a previous episode involving his interactions with journalists. In early November 2026, while attempting to obtain a comment regarding the official’s financial status, legal disputes, and the condition of shelters in the Desnianskyi District, Bakhmatov, according to media reports, resorted to insults directed at the film crew. Specifically, he called the journalists “sh*t media” and accused them of preparing allegedly pro-Russian content. The editorial staff of “Special Correspondents” announced that they had filed a complaint with law enforcement regarding possible obstruction of journalistic activities.

Conflicts with Officials and Veterans

One of the most high-profile scandals involving Bakhmatov occurred on August 27, 2025. During a public report by the head of the Desnianska District State Administration, a dispute arose with Anna Starostenko, deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. A video captured Bakhmatov snatching the microphone from her and subsequently forcibly pushing her off the podium. Starostenko alleged physical coercion, while Bakhmatov denied using force and accused the official of provoking the conflict.

Following this, the Kyiv City Council supported an appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanding Bakhmatov’s dismissal. Sixty-nine council members voted in favor of the resolution.

Another conflict erupted in 2026 over the Alley of Heroes in the Desnianskyi District. Veterans, military personnel, families of fallen defenders, and local residents expressed dissatisfaction with how the memorial was implemented. On July 8, a protest took place near the administration building, with participants demanding Bakhmatov’s dismissal. About 250 people signed a petition addressed to the president.

Meanwhile, questions regarding the official’s financial situation remain in the spotlight for journalists. In October 2026, “Special Correspondents” published a report on his financial disclosures, drawing attention, in particular, to gold bars, real estate, changes in his assets, and vehicles. The editorial team emphasized that some of the details require further verification.

Now, journalists are demanding that the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) verify the 2025 declaration. It is up to the anti-corruption agency to determine whether the editorial team’s observations regarding the vehicle and other asset details are accurate.

Once again, the journalists did not receive any answers to their questions.

As a reminder, Bakhmatov, the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, had previously caused an emotional scene and verbally abused journalists.

Attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking him to evaluate the performance of Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, and to consider the possibility of his dismissal. According to the lawyer, the official’s behavior and public statements do not meet the requirements of wartime.

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