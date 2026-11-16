Video: Massive traffic jams paralyzed Kyiv at the approaches to bridges on November 16

On Monday morning, traffic in the capital is significantly hampered by heavy congestion on the roads leading from the left bank to the right bank. The number of cars on the roads continues to rise, worsening traffic conditions.

A large number of cars have backed up on the approaches to the Paton Bridge and the South Bridge. Even the public transit lane is congested.

Traffic jams have been observed since approximately 7:30 a.m.

A video shows the traffic situation heading toward the South Bridge.

Kyiv is experiencing its second day of traffic gridlock: there is a massive traffic jam on the Northern Bridge, and passengers are walking.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 9, Kyiv experienced significant traffic problems. Kilometers-long traffic jams formed on the capital’s main thoroughfares and crossings over the Dnipro River, with delays on some sections reaching nearly an hour.

As a reminder, the capital is implementing backup traffic routes between the left and right banks of the Dnipro. The new rules are intended to help relieve congestion on the bridges and streamline traffic flow.

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