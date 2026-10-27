Video: Traffic jams have gripped Kyiv following the shelling; the South Bridge is closed; the metro is operating with restrictions

On the morning of October 27, following a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, traffic conditions deteriorated significantly. Traffic jams formed on both the left and right banks of the capital; the South Bridge is closed; and the metro is not operating on all lines.

The situation is most severe on the left bank: the traffic jam leading up to the closed South Bridge stretches all the way from the Kharkivskyi neighborhood.

Significant traffic delays are also being reported on Kharkiv Highway and the Darnytsia Bridge—up to 21 minutes.

Traffic is also heavy on the right bank. According to Google Maps, traffic jams have been reported on the following sections:

Stepan Bandera Avenue—10–15-minute delay;

Naberezhno-Rybalska Street—14 minutes;

Valeriy Lobanovskyi Avenue — 9 minutes;

Zhylianska Street—9 minutes;

Ivan Vyhovsky Street — 8-minute delay;

Brest Avenue — 8 minutes.

Major traffic jams on the left bank were caused by restrictions on subway service and damage to the South Bridge, which is currently completely closed to traffic. On the “green” metro line, train service between the “Osokorky” and “Chervonyi Khutir” stations has been temporarily suspended.

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The police are also blocking traffic on streets near the impact sites.

To compensate for the lack of full metro service, the city has increased the number of buses on the routes.

In addition, Bus No. 72 is operating with route changes on Novokostiantynivska Street in both directions due to police road closures.

Toward the “Kontraktova Ploshcha” metro station: Tulchynska Street — Kyrylivska Street — Mykola Kravchenko Street — then continuing along its regular route.

Toward the “Synoozernyi” neighborhood: Mykola Kravchenko Street — Kyrylivska Street — then continuing along its regular route.

To travel from the left bank to the right bank on the morning of October 27—specifically from Osokorky to Independence Square—passengers will have to pay:

Uklon:

“Standard” — 768–803 UAH;

“Comfort” — 851–886 UAH;

“Business” and “Quick Search” — nearly 1,000 UAH, up to 989 UAH.

Bolt:

“Bolt” and “Priority” — 639–699 UAH;

“Comfort” — 749–809 UAH;

“Send” delivery — 679 UAH;

“Pet” animal transport — 699 UAH.

As a reminder, on the night of October 27, Russia launched several waves of ballistic missile strikes against Kyiv.

The attack damaged a university dormitory (DTEU), the South Bridge, hospitals, and metro stations.

One woman was killed, and 15 others were injured.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Kyiv is assessing the damage to the South Bridge following the ballistic missile strike.

Earlier, all stations on the red metro line in Kyiv were reopened.

In addition, ground transportation services in Kyiv have been stepped up due to changes in metro service.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

As a reminder, seven people were injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack, including ambulance workers.

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