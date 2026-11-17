In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

Experts are determining the extent of damage to the structures and assessing their condition.

“Experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges. They are determining the extent of damage to the structures. Once we have the experts’ conclusions, we will know when we can reopen these bridges to traffic,” he wrote.

The timeline for restoring traffic across both bridges is currently unknown. The decision to reopen them will be made after receiving the experts’ findings.

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Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

Over the course of November 16, Russian troops attacked 55 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, carrying out a total of 864 strikes. As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were killed and eight others were wounded.

On the evening of November 16, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attack on the North and South Bridges.

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