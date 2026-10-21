Video: Klitschko answered a question about the power outage in the building where he owns an apartment

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on reports that the building in the center of the capital where his apartment is located is allegedly exempt from power outage schedules because it is connected to a critical infrastructure facility. He spoke about this on “Radio Svoboda.”

According to Klitschko, he has absolutely no influence over decisions regarding power connections and was himself surprised by this information. In addition, the mayor assured that he has personally experienced power outages at home.

“I have absolutely no influence over the Kyiv City State Administration—none whatsoever—that’s the first thing. Second, when I received this information, I was also surprised by this issue. I can say that I get home quite late, and on several occasions I’ve had no power, and the fuses keep blowing—which means there’s something wrong with the electricity there and it keeps cutting out. I spoke with my neighbors, and they also say there have been power outages. As for the connection to critical infrastructure—that’s not a question for me, but for DTEK. I’m at home from midnight to 6 a.m., when I’m sleeping,” said Vitali Klitschko.

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As a reminder, Klitschko is demanding that the heads of Kyiv’s districts expand the network of shelters.

The metro line to Vynogradar will not open until at least 2027.

As a reminder, Kyiv City Council member Kozak is proposing to make the metro free until the end of martial law.

Additionally, the head of a contracting company embezzled 2.7 million hryvnias during metro repairs.

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