In the village of Novi Petrivtsi in the Vyshhorod District, four people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on November 18. Two residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in them.

Rescue workers saved a woman who survived a Russian drone strike. Local residents helped rescue two other victims, including a child.

The fires have already been extinguished. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the scene.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier reports indicated that on the evening of November 18, in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district, debris from a Russian drone struck a 28-story residential building on the 11th floor. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv amid a drone attack, and a power outage occurred in the Poznyaki district.

Russian attack on Kyiv: damage reported in four districts; there are casualties.

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