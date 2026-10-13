In the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, rescue workers extinguished a fire in a warehouse that broke out as a result of a Russian drone attack.

After extinguishing the fire, rescue workers continue to dismantle the structures and douse them with water to prevent the fire from reigniting.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Earlier, Russia struck Kharkiv with KAB bombs, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

On October 11, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region, Russian forces attacked a truck belonging to an agricultural enterprise with a drone. The driver was killed in the strike.

Russia also attacked Kharkiv and nine other settlements in the region; there are casualties.

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